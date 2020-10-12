Covid-19 Factoid: Maharashtra sees its smallest 24-hr spike since Aug 26

The global count of coronavirus cases has crossed 37.75 million. Of these cases, over 8 million are still active, while 1 million have succumbed to the infection. The US continues to have the largest share of the global Covid-19 death toll.
In India, the number of confirmed cases has crossed 7 million, of which just over 12 per cent, or 861,853 cases, are currently active. Over 6 million people have successfully beaten the virus, taking the recovery rate beyond 86 per cent. The country’s Covid-19 death toll has crossed 100,000.
Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:
1. Maharashtra recorded its lowest spike in the last 48 days
Maharashtra, India’s worst-hit state added 10,792 new cases on 11th October, its lowest single-day spike since August 26.
Overall, the current case tally in the state stands at 1.5 million, of which 1.26 million are recovered cases.
2. Bengaluru (Urban) district recorded the biggest spike among all Indian districts
Karnataka’s Bengaluru (Urban) district recorded over 4,600 new cases on October 11, in the biggest spike among all India districts. Bengaluru (Urban) was followed by Mumbai, Pune and Malappuram.
France, the world's tenth-worst-hit country with 734,974 reported cases, has the highest ratio of active cases among the top 10 most affected countries. About 82 per cent of the cases reported in France are still active. The country is followed by the US and Russia, with 22 per cent and 20 per cent active cases, respectively.
