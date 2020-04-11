Covid-19 Factoid: Just 3 states account for half of new India cases in Apr

The global tally of deaths due to Covid-19 is nearing the 100,000 mark, and the total confirmed cases have already crossed 1.6 million. The count of coronavirus-positive cases in the worst affected country, the United States, is inching towards 470,000. Already, the number of cases in the US is higher than the combined tally of the next three most affected — Spain, Italy and Germany. While India has breached the 7,000 mark in infections, the number of deaths in the country is close to 250 now. Here are some of the data trends to help you understand the present situation in the pandemic:

#1. North America has the largest share of new cases added daily

The extent of the outbreak initially was largely limited to Asia because of the concentration of cases in China’s Hubei district. A month later, North America and Europe’s Italy are the majority contributors to the number of new infections reported daily. The five worst affected countries — the US, Spain, Italy, Germany, and France — are from these two continents. Asia’s contribution to the total, meanwhile, has reduced to less than a quarter.

#2. It took just 14 days for the US to reach 15,000 deaths from 1,000

The US has witnessed a steep rise in its death toll, with an addition of nearly 6,000 in the past three days alone. The country, which took just 14 days to reach 15,000 deaths from 1,000, is now inching towards the 17,000 mark.

By comparison, the country with most fatalities, Italy, took 22 days before its death toll rose from 1,000 to 15,000. The UK has also seen a spike in the number of fatalities in the past few days.

#3. Spain has the worst mortality per capita

Among the 10 worst affected countries, Spain has the worst per-capita mortality rate. Its current death toll of 15,843 translates into 34 deaths per 100,000 population. This ratio is higher than even Italy. For the US, which has the highest number of reported infections in the world, the number stands at five. India stands 10th on the list, with 0.02 death per 100,000 population.

#4. Just 3 states have accounted for half the new cases in India this month

In India, just three states – Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu – have contributed almost 50 per cent of all new cases added this month. The country added more than 5,000 confirmed cases to its tally between April 1 and 10 to take its overall tally to 7,062. Maharashtra accounted for a fifth of the new cases, followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi.