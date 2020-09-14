Covid-19 Factoid: Now, Tamil Nadu also has more than half million cases

The global tally of infections is now at 29.1 million, and is expected to breach the 30 million mark anytime soon. The global death toll stands at over 928,000, with the US and Brazil at over 100,000 deaths each. Over 21 million people have recovered successfully worldwide.

In India, there are now over 4.8 million reported cases, of which roughly 20 per cent, or 986,598 cases, are currently active. Recovery rate has now inched upwards to 78 per cent, with over 3.7 million recoveries. Death toll stands at 79,722, the third-highest in the world.

Here are some insights on the spread of the pandemic:

1. Da ily new cases in India rise unabated

India added over 90,000 fresh cases for five straight days and has the dubious distinction of being the biggest contributor to daily new cases of the global case count. In the past two weeks, even the lowest daily new rise has been around 69,000 cases, on September 1.

In India, almost half of all states have more than at least 100,000 cases each now.

2. Tamil Nadu is the latest to have 500,000 cases

Tamil Nadu is the latest state to enter the unfortunate club of states with over 500,000 reported cases of coronavirus, after Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. However, in some respite, it was the slowest amongst the three to reach this feat, at 185 days. In comparison, Maharashtra, the worst affected state in the country, took just 153 days.

3. Andhra Pradesh sees some decline in new cases

After a sharp surge in cases which made Andhra Pradesh the state with the second-highest number of cases in India, it is now seeing a slight decline in daily new cases. In the past five days, daily new cases have come down from 10,600 to 9,536. The state’s confirmed case tally is at 560,000 plus, with over 95,000 cases currently active. Death toll stands at 4,912, fourth-highest in the country.