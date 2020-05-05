Covid-19 Factoid: Punjab's confirmed cases have tripled in just four days

The global tally of infections currently stands at 3,591,701, and 249,057 people have succumbed to the infection so far. Of the confirmed cases, a little over 1.1 million have now recovered. The US remains the worst affected country, accounting for almost 33 per cent of all cases globally. It also has the highest death toll.

In India, the tally is now at 42,836, of which 1,395 people have died and 11,782 have been cured. Just three states – Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Delhi – account for almost half the cases in the country.

Here are some data points on the spread of the pandemic in India and the world:

1. and are doubling their number of confirmed cases in just 10 days

Among the 10 most affected countries, is taking the shortest span of time to double its number of cases (10 days), while Italy is taking the longest (34 days). The world average stands at 23 days. has 101,826 confirmed cases, and more than 7,000 fatalities. Italy is the third most affected country in the world, with 101,826 reported cases and more than 28,000 deaths.

2. Exponential rise in number of confirmed cases in India

The total number of reported cases in India is increasing rapidly, with the three-day average rise in cases being a little short of doubling in the past 10 days.

The tally rose by 1,400-odd cases on April 24, but has since risen to 2,490 cases. The three-day moving average has seen no drop in the past six days.

3. Major spike in number of Covid-19 cases in Punjab

In India, Punjab is witnessing a worrying trend. Reported cases have tripled in the past four days itself. The number of cases more than doubled on May 2, when it jumped from 357 to 772 cases. The state total currently stands at over 1,100, including 117 deaths. A little over 10 per cent of all cases in the state have recovered.