Covid-19 Factoid: Rajasthan fights surge, gets over 3,000 cases for 2 days

The global count of coronavirus cases has crossed 59 million, of which over 16.8 million cases are active. The global death toll has crossed 1.39 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.
In India, the confirmed case count is now over 9 million, of which 443,486 cases are active. Recovery rate is over 93.6 per cent and the death toll stands at 133,738.
1. Daily new cases in India exceed recoveries for two days in a row
India recorded higher daily new cases as compared to daily recoveries for two straight days. Since the last few days, India had been witnessing more recoveries as compared to daily new case additions resulting in a drop in active cases count.
2. Rajasthan reports sudden surge in new cases
Rajasthan has been adding over 3,000 since the last two days witnessing a surge in new cases. The state had been adding less than 2,000 cases previously. The state has 243,936 cases, of which 218,583 have recovered.
3. France is now the fourth worst-affected country
France has now surpassed Russia to become the fourth most-affected country in the world. The total cases tally of France now stands at 2.14 million, a tad above that of Russia.
