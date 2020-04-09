Covid-19 Factoid: Rising deaths in US, low recovery, and other data trends

The global tally of pandemic cases now stands at 1.4 million, and fatalities at nearly 83,000. While the US and Europe still remain the worst affected regions, and are showing early signs of restraining the extent of the spread. Both countries have managed to reduce their share of the death toll in the total. The trends seen in the recoveries in in the past week show that the worst might soon be over. In India, the total number of cases has risen to almost 5,800, and there has been a sharp rise in the number of deaths, to 175.

Maharashtra, the worst affected state in India now has more than 11,000 confirmed cases. It is followed by Tamil Nadu (738) and Delhi (576).

Here are a few data trends that show the spread of the outbreak:

1. Growth in Covid-19 recovery cases is slowing down

The number of Covid-19 cases across the globe has sharpened its growth. The total number of cases crossed 10,000 mark on February 2 while the recoveries breached the mark 15 days later.

Both recoveries and total confirmed cases were growing at the same rate until mid-March, when there was a sudden surge in the number of total cases and fatalities across the globe. However, the growth in recovered cases started slowing down.

2. Fatalities in US growing at faster clip than overall confirmed cases

The situation in the United States does not seem to be improving.

After crossing the 400,000 mark when it comes to the total tally of Covid-19 infected cases, the country is also witnessing a high number of fatalities. In fact, the rate of growth in fatalities is now faster than the rate of growth in the total number of cases.

3. Three in every 10 Covid-19 deaths are in the US; number rising in France

The death toll in the US currently stands at nearly 13,000 and its share of overall global fatalities has increased significantly in the past few days. Like the US, France is also struggling to keep a check on its death rate. These two countries have seen their share in total Covid-19 deaths rising sharply in the past eight days. For the US, the share has risen by a steep 6 percentage points, while it has been less than 5 percentage points for France. and have seen their shares drop significantly in this period — more so for Italy, whose share of fatalities in the total tally dropped by a little less than 10 percentage points.

4. Early signs of recovery in Spain

Spain is making some progress in flattening the curve. The country’s seven-day average of new cases added has been declining for a week now. Currently, Spain has the second-highest number of Covid-19 infected cases in the world, behind only the US. The country had quickly surpassed the previous epicentre of the pandemic, Italy, in the latter half of March. Spain also has the second-highest death toll globally, after only