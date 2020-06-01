Covid-19 Factoid: Roughly 6% of all closed cases in India are deaths

The global tally of cases has now crossed 6 million, while there have been over 371,000 deaths, and 2.75 million recoveries. There has been a slight decline in the number of daily deaths globally: For most of May, the number remained well under 6,000, even dropping to 1,100-odd deaths on May 25 — much lower than the peak of 8,000-plus in a single day in April.

In India, the tally of confirmed cases is now over 180,000 and over 5,000 people have succumbed to the infection. The country on May 31 registered its highest-ever single-day spike, of over 8,000 cases, even as the leadership was planning to reopen the economy after the end of Lockdown 4.0.

Here are some graphs mapping the pandemic:

1. India took just five days to add 1,000 deaths to its tally

The number of deaths in India is increasing rapidly. The country is adding every 1,000 deaths to its tally progressively in fewer days. While it had taken 48 days for the first 1,000 deaths, the fifth 1,000 fatalities were spread over just five days. In fact, each of the three 1,000 deaths between the first and the last took place in 11 days or less.







2. Now, Brazil is adding almost the same number of cases as the US daily

Brazil, now the second-most-affected country globally, is now adding as many cases as the US. It has accounted for 20 per cent of all new daily case additions in the past 10 days. In fact, Brazil has added a little over 100,000 cases to its count in the past four days alone. The country has over 500,000 confirmed cases at present, and roughly 28,000 deaths. India has the grim distinction of being the fourth-highest contributor to daily new cases in the past 10 days.









3. West Bengal has the worst death outcome ratio among all Indian states

West Bengal has the worst outcome ratio in India, with 14 per cent of its closed cases ending up as fatalities. It is followed by Gujarat, at 10 per cent, which also has the second-highest death toll in the country. Tamil Nadu, despite having the second-highest number of cases in the country, at over 20,000, has just one per cent of its closes cases resulting in deaths. In India, roughly 6 per cent of all closed cases are deaths.



