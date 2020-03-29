Covid-19 Factoid: Spain's deadliest day, and 3 other important data trends

India’s tally of coronavirus-infected patients is dangerously close to breaching the 1,000 mark. Globally, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases stands at 615,000, an increase of around 65,000 cases from the previous day. The US became the first country to cross the 100,000 mark, and Italy overtook China in number of cases to become the second-most Covid-19-impacted country.

Here are some metrics that show the present magnitude of the pandemic.

#1. Deadliest day in Spain



The death toll from in Spain surged over 5,600 on Saturday after 832 people lost their lives in 24 hours due to Spain has the world's second-highest death toll, next only to Italy’s 5,690 fatalities. The number of registered Covid-19 cases in the country also soared past 72,000, witnessing a daily increase of more than 6,500 cases, the highest single day increase among all nations. However, the rate of increase in new cases in Spain is slowing down now.





Out of 615,000 Covid-19 positive cases, the death toll stands at 28,717, while 135,000 people have recovered. If we look at the timeline data, the recovery rate is sliding, whereas the rate of fatalities is showing an upward trend. The recovery rate is defined as number of recoveries as a percentage of total closed cases (death + recovery). Similarly, the death rate here is the number of fatalities as a percentage of closed cases.







#3. How does Germany stand out in the Covid-19 crisis?



Germany has been witnessing a rapid increase in the number of Covid-19 positive cases. The tally currently stands at 53,340. While Germany now stands at the fifth place, going by the number of registered Covid-19 cases – after following USA, Italy, China and Spain. But Germany fares way better than these four countries when it comes to in coronavirus affected people. The death toll currently stands at 399, which translates into a of 0.75 per cent (total number of deaths as a percentage of total number of cases). By comparison, Italy has a death rate of over 10 per cent. The US, Spain and China currently have a death rate of 1.6 per cent, 8 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively. Germany’s performance in controlling death due to Covid-19 is becoming more surprising keeping in the mind the demographics of the country with a median age of 47 years.







#4. How are Iran and Indonesia’s crises different for Italy’s?



Talking of demographics, the data so far show that the countries with higher death rates in Covid-19 cases are the ones with their population more on the older side. For instance, the median age of the population in the US and China is in the late 30s. Likewise, Italy and Germany have a median age of over 45 years. On the contrary, Iran is a young country. The median age of its population is around 30 years, but it is still witnessing a high death rate of over 7%. Iran has so far registered 35,408 Covid-19 positive cases and ranks sixth on the list at present.

Similarly, with a death rate of over 8 per cent, Indonesia is behind only Italy. Indonesia has a median age of less than 30 years. So far, the country has registered 1,155 cases of Covid-19 and the deadly virus has already claimed the lives of 102 people in the country.

Data sourced from Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center as on 28th March, 7 PM cutoff time.