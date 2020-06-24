Covid-19 Factoid: Sudden surge in Telangana; S Korea braces for second wave

The global confirmed case count is now at 9.2 million. At present, 474,998 people have lost their lives in the pandemic globally, while 4,963,202 infected people have managed to recover. Almost 40 per cent of all fatalities worldwide are in just two countries – the US and Brazil.

In India, there are now over 440,000 reported cases of Of this number, 178,014 cases are still active, while recoveries are much higher at 248,190. Nationwide death toll stands at 14,011 at present.

Here are some data points on the extent of the pandemic:

#1. South Africa becomes first in Africa to cross 100,000 cases

South Africa is now the first in the African continent, which had been comparatively less affected than others till now, to enter the unfortunate ranks of nations with over 100,000 cases. The time it took to reach this milestone was 110 days, marginally higher than India. The fastest to reach this landmark, in under 70 days, are countries which had been some of the earliest epicentres of the pandemic, such as Turkey and Italy.





#2. A second wave building up in South Korea

South Korea, which had managed a V-shaped recovery in a little over a month after the outbreak, is now witnessing a second wave of infection. Since May 25, there has been an incremental but definitive rise in the number of active cases. The country has had 12,484 confirmed cases of till now, of which roughly 10 per cent are now active. Death toll in South Korea stands at 281.



#3. Telangana reports sudden spurt in new Covid-19 cases

In the past week, there has been a significant rise in daily new cases in Telangana. From under 250 cases every 24 hours in early June, it skyrocketed to 872 cases on June 23. Daily new cases have not seen a dip since June 17. The state confirmed case count is 8,674, with more than half of all cases still active. There have been 200 plus fatalities in the state.



