Covid-19 Factoid: Tamil Nadu saw sharpest drop in cases during Lockdown 2.0

In a piece of good news for the US, the country, most affected so far, has seen a drop in its new cases for four days in a row; in India, Maharashtra has so far had the highest recovery rate

Jyotindra Dubey  |  New Delhi 

New Delhi: A medics collects samples for swab tests from a COVID-19 mobile testing van, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, at Ramakrishna Mission area in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
The global tally of coronavirus infections currently stands at a little over 3.5 million. There have been 245,241 deaths worldwide, and roughly a third of all cases have now recovered. It is still too early to say if the curve has been flattened, since the number of new cases and number of daily recoveries did not show any significant improvement in April.

In India, the case count has now breached the 40,000 mark. There have been 1,323 fatalities till now, and roughly a quarter of all cases have recovered.

Here are some graphs mapping the contagion:

1. Tamil Nadu saw the sharpest decline in cases in the second phase of lockdown

Cases in the South Indian state of Tamil Nadu had grown by a whopping 65 per cent during the first phase of the lockdown, but they dropped to a mere 2 per cent in the second. The effect was minimal in states like Punjab, where the drop ranged between 2 per cent and 9 per cent.

Among ten most affected states, Maharashtra has the highest recovery rate

While Maharashtra remains the most affected state in India, it is also the state with the highest percentage of recovered people among the 10 most affected states. Maharashtra at present has 12,296 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and 521 deaths. Among the 10 most affected, Telangana has the worst recovery percentage, with only half the reported cases in the state having been cured.

3. The US has seen a fall in daily deaths for four days in a row

There is a positive trend from the world’s most affected country. The US has reported a decline in daily deaths for a fourth straight day. The country has 1,162,049 confirmed Covid-19 cases, of which 67,492 have succumbed to the infection. Almost 15 per cent of all reported cases in the country have now recovered.

First Published: Mon, May 04 2020. 06:13 IST

