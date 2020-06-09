Covid-19 Factoid: The US is adding half a million cases every 20 days

The count of global confirmed cases has exceeded 7 million, of which 406,461 are deaths, and around 4 million patients have recovered so far. At present, one in every 10 closed case is fatality worldwide.

In India, there are more than 250,000 confirmed cases now, of which 124,981 are still active, and 7,200 patients have succumbed to the infection, more than 3,000 of them in Maharashtra alone.

Here are some graphs mapping the pandemic:

#1. Chile has the highest density of Covid-19 cases among the most-affected nations

The South American country of Chile has the highest concentration of cases among countries with more than 100,000 confirmed cases of It has 7,021 cases per million people, more than seven times the global average of 912 per 1 million population. The five most affected countries by confirmed case count – the US, Brazil, Russia, Spain, and the UK – have more than 2,000 cases per million population. India’s ratio is the lowest at 187, though it is already the sixth-most-affected country.

#2. The US is adding half a million new cases every 20 days

The US now has more than 2 million reported cases, roughly 28 per cent of all cases in the world.

It took 82 days to record its first 500,000 cases, but the next 500,000 came in just 18 days. Growth in cases has, however, plateaued since, with the next two 500,000 cases taking 20 days each. In fact, daily new cases in the US are now ranging between 18,000 and 25,000, much lower than the 30,000 plus cases at its peak.

#3. Maharashtra has the highest Covid-19 infection rate among all Indian states

Maharashtra, the state with the highest number of cases in India, also has the highest infection rate. A little over 15 per cent of all tested people are found to be positive for in the state. It is followed by Delhi and Gujarat, which are also among the top five states with the highest number of cases. More than 470,000 people have been tested in the country till now.