Covid-19 Factoid: US suffers its highest single-day death toll yet

The global tally of confirmed infections has now crossed two million, with the United States contributing the most to the spike. The global death toll now stands at over 1,37,000, and the number recoveries at a little over half a million.

In India, the numbers of confirmed cases have breached the 13,000 mark, with 431 fatalities and 1,659 recoveries. Maharashtra has become the first state in India to have more than 3,000 confirmed cases. At 187 deaths, it also has the highest fatality in the country.

Here are a few data trend to help you understand the current pandemic situation better:

1. US suffers its worst single-day death toll

The US, the worst affected country in the world, recorded 2,494 deaths on 15 April, the highest ever death count since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in that country. This is also the highest number ever of coronavirus-related deaths globally.

The US’ per-day death toll has been more than 2,000 only twice before.

2. Some positive news from and Italy

and Italy, two of the countries that were the first to witness widespread coronavirus outbreak outside of China, are now showing early signs of a recovery. Both reported their smallest addition of new cases in the past 20 days. has more than 165,000 confirmed cases at present, and has over 77,000.

3. MP becomes fifth Indian state to cross 1,000 mark in number of cases

In India, has seen a surge in its number of new confirmed cases – to 1,120. The state has reported over 100 new cases in the past three days and become the fourth-most-affected Indian state by number of cases. At present, has 53 fatalities and 64 recoveries.