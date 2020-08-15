Covid-19: Former India opener Chetan Chauhan critical, on life support

The health condition of former India opener Chetan Chauhan, who tested positive for Covid-19 last month, has worsened after he developed multi-organ failure and he is now on ventilator support at a medical facility in Gurugram.

The 73-year-old Chauhan, who is also a Cabinet Minister in government, was admitted at the Sanjay Gandhi PGI Hospital in Lucknow after testing Covid-19 positive on July 12.

His condition did not improve and after other complications developed, he was shifted to Medanta in Gurugram.

ALSO READ: Covid-19 patients with underlying heart problems more likely to die: Study

"Early morning today, Chetan ji had kidney failure and subsequently, had multi-organ failure. He is currently on life support. We are all praying that he wins this battle," a senior DDCA official, who is keeping track of the development, told PTI on Saturday.

Chauhan, who had played 40 Tests for India, had been legendary Sunil Gavaskar's longest-serving opening partner.

He has served the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) in various capacities -- president, vice-president, secretary and chief selector -- apart from being manager of the Indian Team during their tour of Australia.Press Trust of India