Covid-19 hinterland digest: Haryana govt jacks up prices of key commodities

A train carrying 1,200 migrants to Hatia in Jharkhand started from Lingampally in Telangana on Friday morning: the first to take home people stranded in the lockdown. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the first patient under plasma therapy has recovered. Those were the big news about the pandemic on Friday.

Business Standard takes a look at regional editions of Hindi newspapers to provide you with a picture of the Covid-19 situation in the hinterland.

hurts incomes in Haryana

In the wake of coronavirus puncturing the economy and the added expense on the state government's coffers, the has decided to jack up the prices of several things, Dainik Jagran reported. The fare of roadways buses will be increased, making the travel costlier. Volvo buses will charge 50 paise more per kilometre and usual buses will charge 15 paise more per kilometre. The prices of fruits and vegetables can go up as the government has decided to charge a 2 per cent market fee. Liquor will incur a coronavirus cess, which will make it costlier. Petrol prices have gone up by Re 1 per litre and diesel prices have increased by Rs 1.10 per litre. All of this will improve the financial condition of the state.

Wasn't scared, says India's first coronavirus patient

The country's first coronavirus patient from Thiruvananthapuram is now totally fit and engrossed in her studies. The 20-year-old girl was studying in Wuhan when she got infected, reports Dainik Bhaskar. She said she was not scared when she learnt that she was infected. Rather she maintained her cool and authorities took good care of her. Within three weeks, she recovered from the infection was declared coronavirus free. The medical student says that she is hoping for the air travel to start soon so that she can go back to Wuhan and continue with her studies.

Punjab shocker: 167 new cases in a single day

After keeping the count of infection spread in check for over two months, Punjab reported a staggering 167 cases on Thursday, reported Punjab Kesari. Most of these cases were reported from Amritsar and Ludhiana. A majority of the cases are of those people who returned from a camp of Shree Huzoor Sahib Nandedh. In view of this, chief minister of the state Capt Amarinder Singh has gave strict orders to keep the people in quarantine are coming from outside the state.

Bihar deploys 19 nodal officers to bring back people

Thousands of Bihar people are stranded in different parts of the country. To bring back the people from various states, the has appointed 19 nodal officers in various states to speed up the process, Hindustan reported. The nodal officers will gather information and pass it on to the state to facilitate their return. These 19 officers will cover the entire country and bring all the residents of Bihar home.