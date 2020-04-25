Covid-19 hinterland digest: MP's shocking bill; Dhanbad's textbook solution

The Indian government allowed a limited reopening of shops in neighbourhoods and residential areas from Saturday, more than a month after the nation went into a to curb the spread of the Malls, liquor shops and saloons will stay shut.

Business Standard takes a look at regional editions of Hindi newspapers to provide you with a picture of the Covid-19 situation in the hinterland.

Electricity bill shock awaits citizens of MP

Electricity consumers in Madhya Pradesh and its capitaly city of Bhopal and are in for a shock. Since the power discoms have not been able to take readings after the second week of March, it has been decided that the bill for April will be generated according to the bill generated in April 2019, Dainik Bhaskar reports. So, it is likely that many consumers will get a costly bill than expected. However, if the bill is more than the actual, the amount will be adjusted whenever the next reading is calculated. The problem is also with paying the bill online. While the companies have given the facility to pay the dues online, many consumers are finding it difficult. Therefore, the companies have said that people can drop a cheque at the electricity office in a dropbox. The Aam Aadmi Party has asked to forego the bills.

Books to be sold in schools, not at stationery shops

Dhanbad in has decided that the books will be sold in the schools itself, reported Dainik Jagran. The DM said that it would not be possible to maintain social distancing at the book stores, hence it is reasonable to sell them at schools. In a meeting with the heads of the schools and shopkeepers, he directed the shopkeepers to make sets of books and provide them to schools. The schools will distribute them to the parents. There will be a designated time for each class. No students will be allowed to come along. At the schools, social distancing will have to be strictly followed.

37 cases in one day: hit hard

Amar Ujala reported that 37 new cases have emerged from on Friday. This is the most in a day. These 37 cases include two pregnant women and a policeman. The city now has 146 cases. The Coolie Bazar Madrasa has 26 cases of infected children. In matter of six days, the cases have gone up by 77 per cent. So far only nine patients have recovered in The nodal officer in Kanpur has been changed.

MP govt to bring back its 110,000 labourers

The Madhya Pradesh government has said that it would bring back its 110,000 labourers stuck in other states, reports Dainik Bhaskar. MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is in talks with the CMs of states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan to arrange for the arrival of the labourers. However, this exercise has a downside to it. As most of the states are calling back their labourers, many industries will face shortage of skilled labourers, if industries resume work after May 3.