Covid-19 hinterland digest: Rajasthan has 31 districts fighting disease

India's has more than 56,000 cases and its economic slowdown has forced rating agencies Goldman Sachs and Nomura to lower the country's growth projection. Moody's has said that India's credit profile will further face pressure due to the virus. Noida has reported first death. The Indian Navy will bring back stranded Indian stranded in Maldives.

Business Standard takes a look at regional editions of Hindi newspapers to provide you with a picture of the Covid-19 situation in the hinterland

Rajasthan in grip

has gripped the entire Rajasthan, except for the two districts Sri Ganganagar and Bondi. A total of 31 districts out of 33 have reported cases, reports Dainik Bhaskar. In less than a month, 20 districts reported new cases. It took 17 days for the second district to make it to the charts. In 67 days, the two safe districts have not reported a singe case. Five other districts have been declared coronavirus free and two others have just one case remaining. Kota authorities have said that they would change the category of the zone if there are no new cases found for five days. There are 20 marked areas in Kota where new cases have not been found of some time.

7 hotspots turn into green zone in Kanpur

In a major sigh of relief, seven hotspots in Kapur have been declared as gree zones, reported Amar Ujala. This will come as a relief to over 50,000 people. For the past three weeks, there was no new case reported in these seven zones. There are now 17 red zones and 2 orange zones in the city. Earlier there were 34 hotspots in the city. The administration is taking all the measures to prevent the spread in the industrial town of Uttar Pradesh. Most fo the businesses are shut and necessities are being delivered to the homes. Only medical stores remain open.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has decided to give some relief to the people of the state. The state government has decided not to levy any surcharge on the bill this month for domestic consumers, Dainik Bhaskar reported. Also, industries can pay their demand surcharges in installments. The factory owners can take six months to pay their surcharges. This comes as a huge relief to the domestic consumers and for the factory owners as well. The good news from the state is that only 21 active cases now remain.

New case after 13 days in Khajpura of Patna

Khajpura, the worst-hit area of Bihar's capital Patna, has reported a new case after a gap of 13 days. The 60-year-old man has just retired from his service. He served in the BMP, reports Dainik Jagran. He was staying with 20 other colleagues. The samples have been taken and sent for testing. The state has ramped up the testing. More than 500 samples are being taken for testing on a daily basis.