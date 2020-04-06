Covid-19: ICMR to get nearly 700,000 rapid antibody testing kits by April 8

-
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will get about seven lakh rapid antibody testing kits by April 8, Wednesday. The kits will help in conducting Covid-19 tests in hotspot areas where large number of cases are being seen.
ICMR will get delivery in a phased manner, while it is expected that they will get five lakh kits in the first phase.
The total number of Covid-19 cases in India climbed to 4067, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. There are 3666 active cases in the country while 292 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.
