Covid-19: ICMR to get nearly 700,000 rapid antibody testing kits by April 8

The total number of Covid-19 cases in India climbed to 4067, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

ANI 

Coronavirus India
ICMR will get delivery in a phased manner, while it is expected that they will get five lakh kits in the first phase.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will get about seven lakh rapid antibody testing kits by April 8, Wednesday. The kits will help in conducting Covid-19 tests in hotspot areas where large number of cases are being seen.

There are 3666 active cases in the country while 292 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

 
First Published: Mon, April 06 2020. 12:57 IST

