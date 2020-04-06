JUST IN
Coronavirus LIVE: India cases in 4,288, death toll 117, says Worldometer

Coronavirus update: The number of Covid-19 cases has reached 1,272,900 worldwide, and 69,426 people have died so far. Stay tuned to Business Standard for Coronavirus LIVE updates

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

As many as 26 new coronavirus patients have been reported from Maharashtra, taking the total such cases in the state to 661. PTI
Coronavirus India update: The number of cases in India saw a dramatic increase of over 700 to 4,288 and death toll rose to 117, showed Worldometer data. Meanwhile, amid criticism for not reaching out to the Opposition even as the country faced a grave health crisis and a 21-day lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called up several Opposition leaders, including Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, besides former prime ministers and presidents of the country.
 
Coronavirus world update: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to a hospital because of “persistent” symptoms of the coronavirus, a spokesman confirmed on Sunday. Globally, the death toll surpassed 69,420 and the number of infections rose to 1,272,900. The US death toll is nearing the 10,000-mark, even as the total number of cases in that country now stands at 336,670.
 
