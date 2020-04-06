- Govt may allow flight ops in staggered manner after lockdown ends
- Covid-19 crisis: Modi dials former presidents, PMs; and opposition leaders
- 9 pm 9 minutes: Power demand down by 32 Gw, grid remains unscathed
- Coronavirus fear: Govt raises issue of layoffs, salary cuts with companies
- Formulate plan to contain Covid-19 spread: Cabinet Secy to states, UTs
- Millions of Indians come together to light candles, diyas on Modi's appeal
- Coronavirus: Confirmed cases climb to 571 in Tamil Nadu, 314 in Kerala
- Ensure pharma units work smoothly amid Covid-19 lockdown: Govt to districts
- With no income and food, Dharavi gasps for air as Covid-19 cases increase
- Coronavirus: UP govt clamps down upon black marketers, 163 FIRs lodged
Coronavirus LIVE: India cases in 4,288, death toll 117, says Worldometer
Coronavirus update: The number of Covid-19 cases has reached 1,272,900 worldwide, and 69,426 people have died so far. Stay tuned to Business Standard for Coronavirus LIVE updates
As many as 26 new coronavirus patients have been reported from Maharashtra, taking the total such cases in the state to 661. PTI
Coronavirus India update: The number of cases in India saw a dramatic increase of over 700 to 4,288 and death toll rose to 117, showed Worldometer data. Meanwhile, amid criticism for not reaching out to the Opposition even as the country faced a grave health crisis and a 21-day lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called up several Opposition leaders, including Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, besides former prime ministers and presidents of the country.
Coronavirus world update: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to a hospital because of “persistent” symptoms of the coronavirus, a spokesman confirmed on Sunday. Globally, the death toll surpassed 69,420 and the number of infections rose to 1,272,900. The US death toll is nearing the 10,000-mark, even as the total number of cases in that country now stands at 336,670.
Here are the latest updates:
