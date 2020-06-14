Covid-19 impact: 42% start-ups, small biz out of funds or in shutdown stage

-
With start-ups and small businesses facing the heat of the Covid-19 pandemic, about 42 per cent of them are now out of funds or in shutdown stage, according to a survey by LocalCircles.
Only 16 per cent of start-ups and SMEs have the cash to survive for more than three months. Since the beginning of the lockdown, start-ups and SMEs have seen a drastic fall in revenues and some of them have also announced layoffs and furloughs.
"They have been scampering to reduce cash burns in the race for survival," said the survey.
