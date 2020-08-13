Covid-19 impact: Centre gives 5-month extension to renewable projects

Solar power projects, which have been delayed due to the Covid-19-induced lockdown and disruption in supply chain from China - have been granted a five-month extension in their commissioning deadline. This comes in wake of several renewable power developers cancelling their contracts citing Covid-19.

The Ministry of New and (MNRE) in a notice on Thursday said all implementing agencies will treat the lockdown due to Covid-19, as 'force majeure'. The time period stipulated by is March 25 to August 24 for all RE projects which were under implementation as on March 25.

“All RE projects under implementation as on the date of lockdown, i.e. March 25, 2020, through RE Implementing Agencies designated by the or under various schemes of the MNRE, shall be given a time extension of five months from March 25, 2020 to August 24, 2020. This blanket extension, if invoked by the RE developers, will be given without case to case examination and no documents/evidence will be asked for such extension,” said the notice by

The 'force majeure' clause in the supply or project commissioning clause pertains to the events and circumstances that are beyond the control of humans. The clause does not excuse a party's non-performance entirely, but only suspends it for the duration of the 'force majeure'.

ALSO READ: Centre allows time extension for solar projects facing supply disruption

In March, MNRE had granted a blanket approval saying that any project, which faces delay due to Covid-19, can apply for extension under the 'force majeure' clause. Several renewable power developers have henceforth applied for cancellation of projects citing Covid-19 as the reason. ACME Solar, ReNew Power, Mytrah Energy have petitioned in the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission for cancellation of the projects, citing delay due to Covid-19 and lack of transmission network.

ALSO READ: Covid-19 crisis: ACME cancels pact to supply power at record low tariff

MNRE, in its latest notice, said all intermediate milestones of a project would also be extended within the time frame provided. “The developers may also pass on the benefit of such time-extension, by way of granting similar time-extensions, to other stakeholders down the value chain like engineering procurement construction (EPC) contractors, material, equipment suppliers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), etc,” said the notice.

It urged the state-owned agencies also to treat the lockdown due to Covid-19, as 'force majeure' and consider granting appropriate time extension on account of such lockdown.

More than 85 per cent solar power generation capacity in India is built on imported solar panels, from China. India’s current solar power capacity stands at 31.9GW and it is aiming for 100GW by 2022. India’s import of solar cells stood at $1.4 billion in the current financial year up to November, 2019.