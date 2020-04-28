Covid-19: Goa renews demand for mining resumption for economic revival

Anticipating economic distress due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown in Goa, Chief Minister has sought intervention of the Centre in resumption of the mining operations, which came to a halt in 2018 following the Supreme Court order.

The CM told reporters that he had written to the Centre to amend the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act.





"I will also personally follow up the matter with the Centre by explaining the importance of mining activity for the economic revival of the state," he said on Monday.

The state government had earlier filed a review petition before the top court.

"Since the SC is having summer vacation, the possibility of the matter coming up for hearing is less. We are waiting for the Centre to provide the solution," he said.