Covid-19 impact: UP govt shuts down multiplexes, clubs in 11 districts

Owing to scare, the has ordered a total shutdown of multiplexes, cinema halls and clubs in 11 districts, including Lucknow and along Nepal border, till March 31.

Recently, the state government had ordered the closure of schools and colleges in UP till March 22.

After reviewing the situation over videoconferencing in Lucknow on Sunday night, Chief Minister issued strict directives to the respective district magistrates to ensure foolproof arrangement to arrest the spread of the scourge.

So far 13 positive cases have been identified in UP at Agra, Lucknow, Noida and Ghaziabad with Agra leading the tally with 8 cases and Lucknow accounting for 2 cases.

Apart from Lucknow, the shutdown of multiplexes, cinema, clubs, gyms etc has been ordered in the capital region (NCR) towns of Noida and Ghaziabad, Agra, and the seven districts bordering Nepal viz. Maharajganj, Sidharthanagar, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur, and Pilibhit.

Meanwhile, more than 1.3 million visitors and travellers have been screened at the airports and the Indo-Nepal border check posts in UP.

According to the UP health services directorate, 1.28 million travellers had been screened at the border check posts, while more than 20,000 travellers had been checked for coronavirus at the airports.

Till date, 3,938 travellers from corona affected countries had been identified and tracked by the district surveillance units and placed under medical surveillance.

Besides, the state had cross-notified 552 travellers to other states, and the details of 34 travellers had been shared with the central government agencies for international cross notification.

The state health and family welfare department has urged the citizens or foreign guests staying in UP, who have returned after visiting South Korea, Italy or Iran on or after February 22 to call the state helpline number 1800 180 5 145 or contact the respective district chief medical officer (CMO) to protect their families and society at large from coronavirus.

The people have also been advised to avoid non-essential foreign travel, while the travellers may be required to be quarantined for a period of 14 days on your return to India.

Meanwhile, the CM has instructed for curbing rumours on the public health issue and to keep a tab on the social media regarding coronavirus.

The government has already reserved 820 isolation beds across UP government hospitals for travellers returning from China in wake of the coronavirus outbreak. All the public and private medical colleges have been directed to be in a state of readiness, including stocking up for adequate infection prevention logistics for travellers and the hospital staff.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has already declared the coronavirus menace as an epidemic affecting more than 100 countries as International Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) under IHR (International Health Regulation).