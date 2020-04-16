Covid-19: India receives 500,000 antibody testing kits from China

India received 500,000 rapid antibody testing kits from China on Thursday. These kits will be used for understanding Covid-19 trends and not for diagnosis, said Indian Council of Medical Research as Covid-19 deaths in the country reached 420 and confirmed cases crossed the 12,000-mark .

“These kits are not for early diagnosis because antibodies will be visible only in 80 per cent of patients. But it will help us in surveillance and to find if the infection is increasing or decreasing in hotspots,” said Raman R. Gangakhedkar, head scientist, ICMR.





The government has received two types of kits from Guangzhou Wondfo and Zhuhai Livzon to observe antibodies in Covid-19 patients. Both kits have a sensitivity of more than 80 per cent and a specificity of around 84 per cent. However, one of the tests called IgM -gives signs of an early infection by showing antibodies which do not last very long in the body. The other test - called IgG suggests that the immune system is fighting an infection, which is not recent.

If a person gets a positive result, it may not mean that she is immune to the disease. “More research needs to be done to understand if Covid antibodies will protect the patient from contracting the disease again,” Gangakhedkar said.

For instance, in case of chicken pox, the antibodies are good enough to protect a person from catching the disease for a lifetime. The same is not true for HIV where the antibodies do not protect a person from contracting he disease.



India will be providing virologic test kits to those with a history of international travel and showing symptoms when the lockdown is lifted. It will also be offered to contacts of laboratory confirmed cases and health workers showing symptoms. All patients showing symptoms of influenza like illness and severe acute respiratory infection in the hotspot areas will also be given these tests.

“People think we are offering tests to less people...This is the criteria everywhere. Our network is spread throughout the country. Today we have enough stock for testing for the next 8 weeks...The rapid test however, is not for diagnosis but for epidemiological purposes,” Gangakhedkar added.

Sample pooling for molecular tests will also be done in districts where there are no cases. Five samples can be tested in one pool to save on cost and for speedier testing in such areas.

Speaking on concerns around the quality of Chinese test kits Gangakhedkar said, “Error will be uniform and the overall trend will be the same. This test kit is not for diagnosis but for surveillance.”

India has so far conducted 290,401 tests of which over 30,000 were tested in the last one day.





Meanwhile 27 districts in the country, across 17 states, have not reported a single positive Covid-19 case in the last 14 days while Mahe in Puducherry has not reported any positive case for the last 28 days, according to health ministry data.

Overall, while there has been a fatality of 3.3 per cent among Covid patients, 12.02 per cent have also recovered, Lav Aggarwal, joint secretary, health ministry said.