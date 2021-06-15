Covid-19 infections in age groups same in second wave as first: Govt

-
The number of Covid infections across various age groups in the first and second wave have remained almost the same, the health ministry data showed. Infections among children in the age group 1-10 were a little over 3 per cent in both the waves. There is, however, a slight increase in the number of young people getting infections in the second wave and a small dip in the number of cases reported among those above 50 years.
Almost 23 per cent of infections were in the age group 31-40 in the second wave against 21 per cent in the first wave.
“Those who are not affected yet are still susceptible to the virus and need to take utmost precaution,” said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, health ministry, said.
While the delta variant detected first in India is considered to have caused the surge in numbers during the second wave, the government is keeping an eye on a new Delta plus variant that has emerged in Europe.
