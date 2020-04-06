Covid-19: Kite flying is the new challenge for Lucknow Metro amid lockdown

The is facing a new challenge amid the lockdown, with a sudden spurt in kite flying near its elevated tracks. The 'Chinese manjha' (steel kite string) used by enthusiasts is damaging power supply lines.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRC), which runs the Lucknow Metro, the sport has become rampant following the lockdown, with “heavy kite flying” activity seen in the Nishatganj, Badshahnagar, IT Crossing, Parivartan Chowk and Alambagh areas, which are close to the Metro corridor.

Recently, the Overhead Electrification (OHE) of near Badshahnagar station was damaged by ‘Chinese manjha’ causing a wire to snap.

Later, a team repaired the system and removed a large bunch of kite strings and wires from the OHE. UPMRC has squarely blamed kite flyers for breaching norms imposed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, and has filed a first information report (FIR) with the Lucknow Police.

Although the Metro service is currently closed to the public, it has been instructed by the government to be in a state in ‘hot standby’ mode to run services on short notice. As such, is maintaining all the required systems including the OHE in energised condition.

It warned that kite flying near the Metro corridor may prove fatal to the kite flyer as well. Lucknow has traditionally been famous for the sport, especially in the old city areas.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that the UPMRC, which was earlier known as Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC), has filed a police complaint following damage to its power wires by kite strings. In 2018, the Corporation had filed at least two FIRs in this regard with the city police.

In its press communiqué, UPMRC lamented that kites were being attached with steel wire knitted like barbed wire with sharp hook at every six inches in addition to Chinese string (manjha), which is even more dangerous.

Such wires have caused short-circuiting of live 25,000 volt Metro overhead power supply lines, thereby causing severe damage to the Metro property and at the same time putting their own lives at risk, the Corporation said.

In November 2015, the Allahabad High Court had ordered for the ban on the sale of Chinese manjha in UP after hearing a PIL pertaining to the incidences of people getting grievously injured. Subsequently, the Green Tribunal (NGT) had also banned the sale of Chinese manjha for some period.

Meanwhile, UPMRC has appealed to the people to follow the instructions and guidelines of the government during to contain the spread of novel (COVID-19) and protect the Metro from any harm.