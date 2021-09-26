Covid-19 live updates: Modi's UN speech pitches India as vaccine-making hub
Coronavirus updates: Modi tells UN General Assembly India has developed the world's first DNA vaccine; Kerala allows hotels and restaurants to open with 50% capacity.
Mumbai: Passengers undergo thermal screening as they wait for the Covid-19 testing after arriving at a railway platform on a long distance train at Dadar railway Station in Mumbai. Photo: PTI
Coronavirus updates: India has developed the world's first DNA vaccine that can be given to everyone older than 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the United Nations on Saturday. "Come, make vaccines in India," he told the General Assembly.
India will export eight million coronavirus vaccine jabs by the end of October after ending its ban on sending doses abroad, a foreign ministry official said Saturday.
Kerala’s government announced new guidelines to contain Covid-19 cases, allowing hotels, restaurants and bars to open with 50 per cent seating capacity. Air-conditioning in hotels will be off.
World coronavirus updates: Russia reported 22,041 new cases of Covid-19 in a day, the highest since August 14, according to the government’s virus response center. Total cases have reached 7.398 million, Bloomberg reported Saturday.
Iran will receive its first batch of the Pfizer vaccine in the near future, the country’s Food and Drug Administration said in a statement, reversing a ban on the imports of the shot for being co-developed by an American company.
The more infectious nature of the delta mutation of the coronavirus has seen it almost completely displace the beta variant in South Africa, the discovery of which led to widespread travel bans.
