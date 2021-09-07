- Hidden costs of renewable power in compulsory purchases of RE for discoms
- ED files 15 cases for medical malpractice amid threat of third Covid wave
- Electric carmaker Tesla plans fully-owned retail outlets in India
- Why RBI is concerned about Equitas SFB's new scheme for Google Pay users
- HR tech to help firms and employees with back-to-office transition
- Govt partnering pharma industry to develop multi-variant Covid-19 vax
- Indian exporters allege global shipping companies are forming cartels
Coronavirus live updates: Thackeray fears spike in cases as festivals near
Chief Minister warns Maharashtra 'situation can go out of hand' during festivals; Kerala High Court rules on Covishield vaccine's second dose.
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Health Ministry
A health worker testing for Covid-19 collects swab samples from children who live in a slum Kolkata Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. (PTI photo.)
Coronavirus updates: The Kerala high court on Monday asked the Union government to allow the administration of the second dose of the Covishield vaccine after a gap of four weeks for those wishing to take the jab early, and willing to pay for it.
Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun and R Sridhar, the head coach, bowling coach and fielding coach of the Indian team, tested for Covid-19 on Sunday. They will not travel to Manchester for the fifth and final Test of India's tour of England, starting September 10 at Old Trafford.
Maharashtra can celebrate festivals later and must prioritise slowing down Covid-19 cases, said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Monday. "The situation can go out of hand in view of the spike in daily cases," he said in a statement.
World coronavirus updates: Japan’s health ministry said that a man in his 40s died after receiving the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine from production lots that are being recalled due to possible contamination, Bloomberg quoted public broadcaster NHK as saying.
Thailand is set to reopen more of its popular tourist destinations starting next month, betting that a higher local inoculation rate can help draw more foreign visitors and revive an economy battered by the pandemic.
South African scientists said the so-called C.1.2 variant spread at a slower rate in August than in the prior month, suggesting it’s unlikely to become a dominant strain.
