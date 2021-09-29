Covid-19 live updates: WHO holds Covaxin clearance; Sri Lanka to end curfew
Covid-19 live updates: Pfizer submits research on the effectiveness of its vaccine in children; Japan to lift a state of emergency at the end of September.
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A medical worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a visitor at a vaccination campaign held for women in Mumbai on September 27, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Coronavirus live updates: India's drug regulator on Tuesday allowed vaccine maker Serum Institute to enrol kids aged 7-11 years for its trial of US drugmaker Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine, as the country prepares to protect children from the coronavirus.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has again delayed the emergency use authorisation (EUA) for Covaxin, the vaccine developed in India, requiring manufacturer Bharat Biotech to answer more questions, ANI reported.
India reported 179 Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday, the smallest rise since the middle of March, taking the total to 447,373.
Coronavirus world updates: Pfizer has submitted research to the US Food and Drug Administration on the effectiveness of its Covid-19 vaccine in children as it moves closer to seeking approval for expanded use of the shots.
Japan will lift a state of emergency at the end of September as new infections recede. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he would end the restrictions Friday for Tokyo and 18 other areas that make up about 75% of Japan’s economy.
Sri Lanka plans to end a nationwide lockdown on October 1 as new Covid-19 cases decline, said a government spokesperson on Tuesday.
