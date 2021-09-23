Novavax, Serum announce submission to WHO for emergency listing of vaccine

-
The pharmaceutical company Novavax and the Serum Institute of India say they've submitted an application to the World Health Organisation for their coronavirus vaccine to be granted an emergency use listing.
That would allow the shot to be used as part of a global vaccine-sharing programme. In a statement on Thursday, Novavax and its partner the Serum Institute say their request for the COVID-19 vaccine to the UN health agency is based on a previous submission to Indian regulators.
The Novavax shots are easier to store and transport than some other options. They've long been expected to play an important role in increasing supplies in poor countries desperate for more vaccine. In June, the company said their vaccine was about 90% effective against symptomatic COVID-19.
Novavax, based in Maryland, signed a deal this year with the vaccine alliance Gavi to provide 350 million doses to the UN-backed COVAX programme, most of which are intended to be made by the Serum Institute. A previous non-binding agreement said Novavax would provide up to 1 billion vaccines.
