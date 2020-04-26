Covid-19: We are in the midst of a war, says PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

Addressing the country on Sunday in his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister said we are in the midst of a war and every Indian is a soldier in this fight.

India's fight against is people-driven. This fight is being fought by the people and the administration together, he added.

Today's #MannKiBaat takes place when we are in the midst of a 'Yuddh.'



"In the middle of this pandemic, the farmers are ensuring that no one sleeps hungry in our country. Each person is fighting this war as per their capacity. Some are waiving-off house rent, while some labourers who are in quarantine at a school are whitewashing the school," the PM said.



The Prime Minister also spoke about a digital platform for volunteers fighting against Covid-19 in the country

"We have created a digital platform 'covidwarriors.gov.in'- volunteers of social orgs, civil society&local administration are connected through this platform. 1.25 crore people including doctors, nurses, NCC cadets etc have joined this platform. You can also become a Covid warrior," said the PM.



He spoke about how the pandemic is changing people's behaviour as well. Due to Covid-19, masks are becoming a part of our lives. It doesn't mean that all those wearing are sick. Masks will become a symbol of a civilised society. If you want to protect yourselves and others from the disease, the use of a mask is important. People are getting aware about the harmful effects of spitting in public. The time has come to end this habit now. This habit of spitting in public should be given up now, he said.

This was the 64th broadcast of He appealed to the people to maintain social distancing and not violate the by coming out of their homes.

After 3 weeks of lockdown, Modi on April 14 extended it further till May 3.

“In view of all suggestions, it has been decided that the nationwide would be extended until May 3. This means we all will have to stay indoors, in a lockdown, until May 3 — with the same discipline and resolve that we have shown so far," said.

In the last edition of his radio show on March 29, Modi apologised twice for inconveniencing people in what was then a 21-day He said tough decisions were needed to “nip the disease in the bud”, stressing there was no option but a lockdown to fight the contagion in a country with a population of 1.3 billion. This was later extended till May 3.