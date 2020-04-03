Covid-19 lockdown: UP uses drones for vigilance, postal vans for supplies

The has decided to deploy drones for keeping vigil during the period.

chief minister Adityanath has already directed the UP Director General of Police (DGP) to make the extensive use of drones for keeping the law and order situation intact during lockdown, state additional chief secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi told the media here this evening.

Besides, the fire brigade vehicles are also being used for disinfecting the public places to contain the spread of the disease. The postal department vans will be deployed for the transportation of essential commodities in UP.

The government has instituted a Covid Care Fund for expending on medical consumables, including medicines and equipment. So far, it has generated donations of Rs 76 crore made by the state government employees. The fund is in addition to the existing UP CM Distress Relief Fund.





To fight coronavirus, the state is preparing to train the paramedical staff as well for deployment on emergency.

“The CM has made an appeal to the NCC, NSS, youth volunteers, women self help groups and the non government organisations (NGO) to come forward to make a concerted effort against coronavirus,” Awasthi added.

Meanwhile, the state today transferred a sum of Rs 871 crore to the bank accounts of different category of pensions, including old age, widow, handicapped etc.

Meanwhile, the government has allowed ecommerce majors Amazon and Flipkart for executing the home delivery orders.

He said so far 1,203 Tablighi Jamaat attendees of UP origin hailing from Lucknow, Kanpur, Meerut, Bareilly, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Agra, Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida) etc had been identified, of which 897 had been quarantined.

Besides, 296 foreigners, who had attended the Jamaat convention in Delhi had also been identified, while the passport of the majority of these persons had been confiscated.



The police have filed 35 first information reports (FIR) across 16 districts in this regard. The state has sought the support of the local people apart from the voluntary disclosure by the remaining Jamaat attendees in the interests of their families and public health.

Meanwhile, the UP Police have filed 7,662 FIRs and booked more than 24,500 persons under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for defying the orders pertaining to the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

Besides, more than 922,000 vehicles were searched, of which 191,000 were challaned and Rs 3.83 crore collected in fine from offenders.

So far, 172 positive cases had been identified in UP, of which 17 were discharged after treatment, while the remaining patients, who are said to be normal, are convalescing in different hospitals without requiring intensive care unit (ICU) support.

Of the 172 cases, 47 pertained to the Jamaat attendees, UP medical, health and family welfare principal secretary Amit Mohan Prasad claimed.