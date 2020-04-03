Coronavirus LIVE: No TOEFL, GRE tests in China, Iran; from home elsewhere

LIVE updates: The number of infections continues to rise worldwide, with more than 1,015,877 people diagnosed so far, and surpassing 53,220. India, more than 2,500 people have been infected and 72 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University on Friday.



The pandemic cases soared to 2,543 in India, with Mumbai's Dharavi reporting its third Covid-19 case today. At 416, Maharashtra has seen the highest number of coronavirus positive cases, followed by Tamil Nadu (309), Rajasthan (140).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged India's 1.3 billion citizens to switch off the lights at their homes, stand at their doorsteps, and light candles and diyas at 9 pm on Sunday for nine minutes, in a symbolic attempt to dispel the darkness of the coronavirus pandemic and give hope, especially to the poor, who are the most impacted by the Covid-19



Coronavirus world update: Over 245,193 are infected in the US till now, with 6,088 dead. Italy has 115,242 confirmed cases an 13,915 Covid-related deaths. in Spain has also crossed the 10,000-mark and the country has 112,065 positive cases.