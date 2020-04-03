JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Covid-19: Let's unite in lighting lamps at 9 pm on Apr 5, PM urges nation
Business Standard

Coronavirus LIVE: No TOEFL, GRE tests in China, Iran; from home elsewhere

Coronavirus updates: The number of Covid-19 cases has crossed 1 million worldwide, and around 53,220 have died so far. Stay tuned to Business Standard for Covid-19 LIVE updates

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

coronavirus, covid-19
Media personnel maintain social distance as they interview health workers sanitising an area near Nizamuddin, after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz, tested positive for Covid-19, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Coronavirus LIVE updates: The number of coronavirus infections continues to rise worldwide, with more than 1,015,877 people diagnosed so far, and death toll surpassing 53,220. India, more than 2,500 people have been infected and 72 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University on Friday.

The coronavirus pandemic cases soared to 2,543 in India, with Mumbai's Dharavi reporting its third Covid-19 case today. At 416, Maharashtra has seen the highest number of coronavirus positive cases, followed by Tamil Nadu (309), Rajasthan (140).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged India's 1.3 billion citizens to switch off the lights at their homes, stand at their doorsteps, and light candles and diyas at 9 pm on Sunday for nine minutes, in a symbolic attempt to dispel the darkness of the coronavirus pandemic and give hope, especially to the poor, who are the most impacted by the Covid-19 lockdown.

Coronavirus world update: Over 245,193 are infected in the US till now, with 6,088 dead. Italy has 115,242 confirmed cases an 13,915 Covid-related deaths. Death toll in Spain has also crossed the 10,000-mark and the country has 112,065 positive cases.
First Published: Fri, April 03 2020. 11:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU