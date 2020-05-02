Covid-19: Low testing in India hints at lockdown extension beyond May 17

The government on Friday announced an extension in the current state of nationwide lockdown –enforced to prevent the spread of coronavirus on March 24, and subsequently extended till May 3 – by another two weeks, until May 17, with curbs targeted at cities and “hotspots”. It gave a go-ahead to re-opening of businesses in areas designated as Green zones and Orange zones – mostly rural areas.

Technically, this makes lifting of restrictions even in the Red zones possible after May 17. However, a comparison with some countries that have experienced a far worse ...