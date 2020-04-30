Covid-19 cases: Maharashtra nears 10,000-mark; TN reports 104 new cases

As the Covid-19 pandemic rages across the country, the number of cases has risen to 33,062, while 1,079 people have died from the disease so far. The worth-hit states with most number of Covid cases are Maharashtra (9,915), Gujarat (4,082), Delhi (3,439), Madhya Pradesh (2,561), Rajasthan (2,438), Tamil Nadu (2,162), and UP (2,134). Maharashtra Maharashtra inched towards the 10,000-mark with the addition of 597 cases on Wednesday, taking the total cases to 9915. 32 more patients succumbed to the disease - 26 of them in Mumbai - taking the toll to 432 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded a total of 6,457 cases, Thane 7,764, Pune 1,309, Aurangabad 123, and Kolhapur recorded 51 cases. ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Air India set to resume partial services from mid-May Gujarat

With 308 new reported cases, the total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 4,082 in the state.

Delhi

Delhi on Wednesday reported 125 new cases, taking the city's tally to 3,439, with two fatalities being reported in a day. There are 2, 291 active cases in the capital right now.

MP has recorded a total of 2,560 confirmed cases and 130 deaths so far. Indore district is the worst-hit with 1,476 cases and 65 deaths, while in Bhopal there are 483 cases and 14 deaths. Rajasthan

74 new Covid-19 cases and three new deaths have been reported in the State on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 2438 including 55 deaths.

Tamil Nadu

104 new cases were reported from Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, taking the total number of reported cases to 2,162. Among the total 1,210 have recovered and while 27 deaths were reported.

Telangana

Total number of Covid-19 cases in Telangana rose to 1016 on Wednesday after 7 new cases were reported. Out of which, there are 582 active cases.

Haryana

The total number of cases rose to 311, as three more patients were tested positive in Haryana's Jhajjar, Sonipat and Nuh. The other most affected districts are Gurgaon (51), Faridabad (46), Palwal (34), Sonipat (25) and Panchkula (18).

Bihar

A total of 37 people, including two infants, tested positive for Covid-19 in Bihar on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 403. Patna, Munger and Buxar are three worst affected districts in the state.

Jharkhand

Two more test positive for Covid-19 in Jharkhand, taking the total to 107.

Uttarakhand

One more tested positive in Uttarakhand's Udhan Singh Nagar district taking the total to 55.

Himachal Pradesh, another himalayn state has not reported any coronavirus cases in the last 7 days.