Covid-19: No export orders for Dussehri Mango, domestic demand drops too

Known for its exquisite taste worldwide, the Dussehri from Malihabad has no overseas takers this year. In April every season, mango growers in the fruit belt of Malihabad in Uttar Pradesh get overseas orders for the supply of Dussheri. However the coronavirus crisis the world over has shattered the hopes of mango growers this year, as they have not received any export orders so far. To make matters worse, domestic buyers too have refrained from placing orders so far.

As a result, mango growers may be forced to sell locally only, and at prices way below the normal market rates. Shabihul Hasan of Nafees Nursery and a mango exporter, says the crop this year has been poor due to bad weather and hailstorms in February and March. Cultivators were hoping to make up the loss through exports, by that plan has come to nought with the ongoing pandemic.





According to Hasan, Dussehri has carved its place in overseas market in the recent years and traders were getting orders from Europe and the United States, apart from gulf countries every year. Last year alone, around 70 tonnes of the fruit were exported to these markets.

Hasan said that normally the plucking of raw Dussehri begins on May 18-20, but has been delayed by a week this season. As per estimates for this season, Dussehri rates would be Rs 30-40 initially this year with no export orders. The rates may fall mid June after arrivals increases.

According to Fauzan Saeed, a bulk trader at tje Lucknow mandi, the annual Dussehri trade the past two years has been worth Rs 2,400-25,00 crore, but may come down to Rs 600-800 crore this year.

The crop area for Dussehri is spread in 27,000 hectares in Malihabad region. For the last 10 years, the Mandi Parishad of UP Govt has been helping in exporting Dussehri to overseas market in the brand name of Nawab.