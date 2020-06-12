Covid-19 pandemic: 7% of Covid-19 cases in Ahmedabad have ended in deaths

The global count of confirmed cases is currently at 7.48 million, of which more than 2,00,000 cases are in the US alone. There have been 419,560 casualties in the pandemic so far, while 3.8 million people have recovered. With more than 135,000 fresh cases in 24 hours, June 10 saw the highest single day rise in the world.

In India, the case tally is expected to cross 300,000 very soon. There currently are 137,448 active cases, while 8,102 patients have died, and 141,028 patients have been cured. India saw its biggest single-day spike on June 10, with 9,996 new cases being reported in a day.

Here are some statistics on the pandemic:

#1. Russia crossed 500,000-case mark, was slowest in reaching this grim milestone

Russia, which has the third-highest number of confirmed cases in the world, has joined the US and Brazil among countries with more than 500,000 cases. Among the three, Russia has taken the longest to reach the grim milestone — 132 days. By comparison, the US took 82 days, and Brazil just 60 days from their respective first cases being reported.





#2. India registered more than 350 deaths, in highest single-day addition so far

India on June 11 recorded its highest single-day increase in deaths, with over 350 fatalities being registered over 24 hours. The country has reported more than 200 deaths on each of the 10 days in June so far. Maharashtra, which has the highest death toll, at over 3,000, is followed by Gujarat at over 1,000 deaths.

#3. Ahmedabad has the highest death rate among top-five most affected districts

Ahmedabad, which has the second-highest death toll among districts in India, has the highest death rate in the country. In Ahmedabad, 7.1 per cent of all closed cases have ended as a fatality so far. It is followed by Pune, Mumbai, and Thane, all of which are in Maharashtra.

