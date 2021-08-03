Covid-19 pandemic: Army patrols in Sydney streets; China cases surge

Australian officials on Monday extended a snap three-day lockdown in the city of Brisbane and some neighbouring regions while hundreds of army personnel began patrolling to help enforce Covid-19 lockdown rules.

Sydney, Australia’s largest city, is into its sixth week of a lockdown as it struggles with a spike in infections that added nearly 3,500 cases since the first one was detected in a limousine driver who transported overseas airline crew.

China, Germany, and Iran, too, reported increasing caseload; the number of deaths rose in Indonesia and Russia.

is confronting its broadest outbreak since the pathogen emerged in late 2019, with cases now in 14 of 32 provinces. The wide spread, which indicates that the variant has been on the loose for some time, is alarming officials.

Also, Israel’s public health officials are beginning to see signs of more serious disease among the vaccinated elderly.

Amid the rising number of Covid cases, the UK is set to deliver booster shots to 32 million people starting September, The Telegraph reported. Japan is planning to recommend boosters next year, Nikkei reported.