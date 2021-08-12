Covid-19 pandemic: Bharat Biotech's Covaxin ready for dispatch at new plant

-
ALSO READ
Covaxin reached 30 cities in 30 days, says Bharat Biotech's Suchitra Ella
Govt okays Bharat Biotech's Ankleshwar plant to produce Covaxin: Minister
Active black fungus cases at 27,142: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
Covid: Committed to data transparency on Covaxin, says Bharat Biotech
4 more pharma companies to start vax production by Oct-Nov: Mandaviya
-
Covaxin batches at Bharat Biotech’s Ankleshwar facility are expected to be available for the national pool from next month onwards for both public and private sector consumption, Suchitra Ella, joint MD of Bharat Biotech said at CII.
The doses are ready to be dispatched to the Central Drugs Laboratory in Kasauli for quality and sterility inspection this month.
Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the government wants to increase the share of generic medicine in the health sector which has gone up to 8 per cent. “India’s pharma sector has to become self-reliant and it should become a global leader,” Mandaviya said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU