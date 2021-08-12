Covid-19 pandemic: Bharat Biotech's Covaxin ready for dispatch at new plant

Covaxin batches at Bharat Biotech’s Ankleshwar facility are expected to be available for the national pool from next month onwards for both public and private sector consumption, Suchitra Ella, joint MD of said at CII.



The doses are ready to be dispatched to the Central Drugs Laboratory in Kasauli for quality and sterility inspection this month.



Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the government wants to increase the share of generic medicine in the health sector which has gone up to 8 per cent. “India’s pharma sector has to become self-reliant and it should become a global leader,” Mandaviya said.