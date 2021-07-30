Covid-19 pandemic: Big Tech makes jabs mandatory, Twitter closes offices

-
ALSO READ
What is Delta variant of Covid and how effective are vaccines against it?
Delta strain overtakes Alpha variant to become dominant variant in US
Delta variant predicted to become predominant mutation across US: CDC
Delta variant of Covid spreads to much of Iran triggering jump in cases
All US-authorised Covid vaccines effective against Delta variant: Fauci
-
Twitter is shutting its reopened offices in United States, while other Big Tech companies are making vaccination mandatory for on-campus employees, as the highly-infectious Delta Covid-19 variant drives a resurgence in cases.
Alphabet Inc’s Google and Facebook said on Wednesday all US employees must get vaccinated to step into offices. Google is also planning to expand its vaccination drive to other regions in the coming months.
Twitter, which on Wednesday also paused future office reopenings, had started allowing employees back to its campuses in San Francisco and New York at 50 per cent capacity about a fortnight ago after more than 16 months.
ALSO READ: China's Delta outbreak tests limits of zero-tolerance Covid approach
Health authorities on Tuesday said Americans fully vaccinated against Covid-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly.
San Francisco-based ride-hailing company Lyft, which had already made vaccinations mandatory for employees returning to the office, postponed its reopening to February from September. “We anticipate the Covid situation will remain fluid for the upcoming months, making it difficult for us to land a clear return date without a possibility of moving it again,” Lyft CEO Logan Green said in a memo to staff.
According to a Deadline report, streaming giant Netflix has also implemented a policy mandating vaccinations for the cast and crew on all its US productions.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU