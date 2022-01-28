Covid-19 pandemic: Haryana reports 18 deaths and 5,770 fresh cases

reported 18 COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday with addition of 5,770 fresh cases, an official bulletin said.

With the latest numbers, the state's overall COVID case tally was pushed to 9,32,976.

So far, 10,237 people have died from the infection in the state.

Gurugram district emerged as the worst-hit with 1,671 cases, followed by Faridabad, Sonipat, and Panchkula, which reported 504, 493, 256 cases, respectively.

The fatalities included three deaths each from Gurugram and Panchkula districts, as per the bulletin.

The total active COVID cases in the state were 35,558.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)