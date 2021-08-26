Covid-19 pandemic: India needs to focus on vaccinating more, says Guleria

India needs to focus on vaccinating as many individuals as possible, especially those in the high risk category instead of giving booster doses, Randeep Guleria, director at All India Institute of Medical Science, said.

He said that there was not enough evidence that a booster dose would be beneficial. “We have not had enough doses to vaccinate everyone and we are thinking of a booster dose...Let us stick to what we know right now,” Guleria said. He said, ‘’we will be able to save many lives if we focus on vaccinating more people’’. Guleria was speaking at a conference organised by the Integrated Health & Wellbeing Council.