Covid-19 report did not adequately analyse possibility of a lab leak: WHO

The World Health Organization’s chief said a mission to study the origins of the in didn’t adequately analyse the possibility of a lab leak before it concluded that the pathogen probably spread from bats to humans via another animal.

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said even though the international team of scientists determined that a leak is the least likely hypothesis for the origin of the pandemic, it requires further investigation. He said he’s ready to deploy additional missions involving specialist experts as he doesn’t believe the assessment was extensive enough. He made the comments in a briefing to WHO member countries Tuesday.





ALSO READ: Leaders of 23 countries back pandemic treaty idea for future emergencies

Although Tedros has consistently said all options remain on the table and the WHO wouldn’t shut down any lines of inquiry, Tuesday’s comments mark the first time he’s openly speculated about the possibility of a leak. The WHO chief was criticised by Trump administration officials for being too deferential to in the early days of the pandemic.

The origin report was published on Tuesday, confirming what researchers said in mid-February at the conclusion of their four-week mission to Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the first Covid cases emerged at the end of 2019, and in subsequent interviews.

Tedros said he would expect future studies to involve quicker and better data-sharing in some of his most pointed comments directed against