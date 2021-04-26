Covid-19 second wave: Amazon to airlift over 10,000 oxygen concentrators

-
In the urgent fight against the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, e-commerce major Amazon has joined hands with various industry partners and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to urgently bring in 10,000 oxygen concentrators and BiPAP (bilevel positive airway pressure) machines to India.
The company has joined hands with ACT Grants, Temasek Foundation, Pune Platform for COVID-19 Response (PPCR) and other partners to urgently airlift over 8,000 oxygen concentrators and 500 BiPAP machines from Singapore.
All the organisations are working closely with the Indian government to expedite the entry of these oxygen concentrators and BiPAP machines into the country. The medical equipment will be donated to hospitals and public institutions to augment their capacity to help Covid-19 infected patients across multiple cities.
“Covid-19 has severely impacted India in unimaginable ways. We stand firmly with the country, deploying our global logistics network to urgently airlift the needed oxygen concentrators to support the nation’s immediate need,” said Amit Agarwal, global senior vice president and country head, Amazon India. “We continue to explore other meaningful ways to help in saving lives and are committed to support the nation in this time of crisis.”
Jeff Bezos-led Amazon will bear the cost of airlifting these oxygen concentrators and BiPAP machines, procured through multiple funders including ACT Grants and PPCR [anchored in the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries & Agriculture (MCCIA)], from Singapore to India, through Air India and other international carriers.
Additionally, Amazon will manage the movement of these oxygen concentrators and other donations from the local airport to identified hospitals and institutions. The first of these consignments will land in Mumbai on April 25 and a majority of the shipping is expected to be completed by April 30.
Additionally, Amazon India is also procuring over 1,500 oxygen concentrators and other critical medical equipment. This will be donated to hospitals and medical facilities in partnership with multiple non-profits including Swasth, Concern India and impact organizations like ACT Grants and Sattva Consulting.
