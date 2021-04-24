Covid-19 second wave: Delays in RT-PCR tests mainly due to manpower crunch

After a four-hour wait on Tuesday, Ramnik Shah (name changed) managed to get an RT-PCR test done at a private lab in Ahmedabad. However, he got his report only on Friday, leading to uncertainty over whether or not he had contracted Covid-19. Shah is not alone.

As the gigantic second wave of the pandemic rips through India, people across the country are facing delays in RT-PCR testing and in getting their reports on time. While there is a shortage of testing kits, manpower and capacities, India does not have other scalable testing options. The much-touted ‘Feluda’ test, a quicker ...