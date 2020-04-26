Covid-19: Singapore to send 78 tonnes of relief materials to India

-
ALSO READ
Top headlines: FM's relief package for poor, Cipla gets USFDA nod, and more
China delaying permission to India for sending plane to Wuhan: Official
Govt approves additional Rs 5,751 cr to 8 states as calamity relief
Covid-19 crisis: Modi holds meeting with CMs, discusses lockdown extension
Odisha CM donates three-month salary to help coronavirus-affected people
-
Indian High Commission on Sunday said two Air India and one Blue Dart flights will send about 78 tonnes of cargo to India as part of the 1 million PPE kits being sourced from Singapore-based company.
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep S Puri had said on April 15 that domestic cargo operators, including SpiceJet, Blue Dart and Indigo are operating cargo flights on "a commercial basis while they also carry Lifeline Udan cargo". "Spice Jet: 230 flights, 2765 tons, Blue Dart: 108 flights, 1709 tons, and IndiGo: 25 flights, 21.77 tons," the minister added.
'Lifeline Udaan' is the central government's arrangement for operating medical cargo lifelines for the countries facing coronavirus crisis.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: 1975 cases reported in 24 hrs, highest single-day spike
"The total cargo transported by these flights is around 240 tons during COVID-19 lockdown. 161 flights have been operated under Lifeline UDAN to date covering 1,41,080 Kms.
Out of these, 99 flights were operated by Air India and Alliance Air while 54 were operated by the Indian Air Force," the aviation ministry said.
With 1,990 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of coronavirus cases has reached 26,496, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.
Many of you might be aware of a special campaign called ‘Lifeline Udan’ undertaken for ensuring supply of medicines to every corner of the country: PM @narendramodi #PMonAIR #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/LsTSqYKr4w— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) April 26, 2020
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU