- Coronavirus LIVE: Nearly 2,000 new cases in 24 hrs; India total over 26,000
- An Indian World War I pilot's moving story emerges in rare UK archive
- Covid-19: We are in the midst of a war, says PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat
- Bombay, Meghalaya HC judges traverse over 2000 km by road to assume charge
- Coronavirus outbreak: India cases at 26,496; Delhi tally climbs to 2,625
- PM Modi to hold 64th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today amid Covid-19 lockdown
- India coronavirus dispatch: How Goa managed to control the pandemic
- Covid-19 Factoid: With 5-fold jump, all's not well in the state of Gujarat
- Covid-19: Nationwide tally crosses 26,000; daily growth rate lowest at 6%
- Manmohan opposes DA hike freeze; Sonia writes to PM on MSME package
Coronavirus LIVE: No relaxation in Delhi, except those permitted by Centre
Coronavirus LIVE update: The number of Covid-19 cases in India has risen to 26,496, and the global tally of corona cases now stands 2,923,009. Stay with Business Standard for Covid 19 LIVE updates
Medics wearing protective suits collect swab sample of Chandni Mahal residents, after the area was identified as COVID-19 hotspot, during the nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
Coronavirus India update: India's total count of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases has reached 26,496, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The country reported reported 1,990 new Covid positive cases and 49 deaths in the last 24 hours.
At least 19,868 patients are active cases and 5,804 people have been cured, discharged, or migrated. The coronavirus death toll stands at 824 so far.
Coronavirus world updates: The pandemic has so far killed more than 203,307 people across the world and infected more than 2,923,009.
