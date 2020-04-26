JUST IN
Coronavirus LIVE: No relaxation in Delhi, except those permitted by Centre

Coronavirus LIVE update: The number of Covid-19 cases in India has risen to 26,496, and the global tally of corona cases now stands 2,923,009. Stay with Business Standard for Covid 19 LIVE updates

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Medics wearing protective suits collect swab sample of Chandni Mahal residents, after the area was identified as COVID-19 hotspot, during the nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
Coronavirus India update: India's total count of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases has reached 26,496, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The country reported reported 1,990 new Covid positive cases and 49 deaths in the last 24 hours.

At least 19,868 patients are active cases and 5,804 people have been cured, discharged, or migrated. The coronavirus death toll stands at 824 so far.

Neighbourhood and standalone shops were allowed to resume business from Saturday but those in markets will remain shut till May 3 for the national lockdown to contain the coronavirus. All shops may open in rural areas but malls will stay shut in all places, said the Home Ministry in an order.

Coronavirus world updates: The pandemic has so far killed more than 203,307 people across the world and infected more than 2,923,009. 

Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates


