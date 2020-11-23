Covid-19 situation 'grim': SC seeks report from state governments

The on Monday pulled up Delhi and Gujarat for the recent rise in Covid-19 cases. It rapped the Gujarat government for allowing large gatherings. It asked all states to file affidavits on the steps taken so far by them in the next two days.

"The situation is likely to grow grim. All states must be prepared for the coming months... We need to know the situation as on date,” it said.

Delhi has allowed 4th and 5th-year MBBS students to assist in Covid hospitals to meet manpower shortage.

PM Narendra Modi will meet all CMs on Tuesday and review the situation of the pandemic on Tuesday. He is likely to discuss the roll-out of vaccination.