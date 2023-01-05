JUST IN
Covid-19 testing rises, but still lower than November levels, shows data

Among metros, Pune has highest positivity rate of 1.05%; 7 of Kerala's 14 districts have positivity rate of over 1%

Anoushka Sawhney & Samreen Wani 

Covid testing has increased 57 per cent in the last fortnight, but the average testing numbers are still lower than the levels achieved in the first week of December 2022, a <Business Standard> analysis found.

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 20:39 IST

