JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Team of AIIMS doctors, IIT-Delhi students launch app to track plasma donors
Business Standard

Covid-19: Untrustworthy RAT testing hiding Delhi's true pandemic story?

While WHO has said rapid antigen tests (RATs) might not detect more than half the positive cases, ICMR maintains those testing negative in RATs must undergo further testing

Topics
Delhi government | World Health Organisation | Coronavirus

Sai Manish  |  New Delhi 

Something unusual seems to have happened with Delhi’s Covid-19 testing strategy and infection statistics since Home Minister Amit Shah’s meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant General Anil Baijal on June 14. The national capital’s tests jumped 27 per cent that day, crossing 7,000 tests a day for the first time.

The following day, the city, home to 19 million people, further ramped the numbers up and reported over 13,000 tests. The Delhi government had become the first in India to permit the use of rapid antigen tests (RATs) for coronavirus in ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Thu, July 02 2020. 09:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU