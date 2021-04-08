Covid-19 vaccination centres to be launched at workplaces from April 11

-
The government on Wednesday allowed Covid-19 vaccination at both public and private offices that have at least 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries over the age of 45.
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, through a letter, directed state authorities to initiate a discussion with public and private sector employers and managements to launch workplace vaccination centres from April 11.
The government said that vaccination at the workplace would not only be convenient to the staff but it will also reduce the exposure to the virus by avoiding travel.
The workplace management would designate one senior staff as the nodal officer who will coordinate with the district health authorities and private vaccination centres. The nodal officer would also oversee registration, physical and technical infrastructure.
Only employees, and no outsiders or family members, would be allowed to get vaccinated at these centres.
On-spot registration facility will be made available.
Every vaccination centre would be tagged to the nearest private or government vaccination centre. Once at least 50 beneficiaries are registered, a vaccination session will be planned and the schedule can be made up to 15 days in advance, according to guidelines issued by the government.
One fully trained vaccination team will be assigned to each centre to vaccinate 100 people, and there will be additional teams thereafter.
The workplace would also be responsible for providing adequate rooms for vaccination, observation and a waiting area.
Bhushan said that the government's effort was to make the vaccination drive more pragmatic, acceptable and purposeful for the beneficiaries. A substantial proportion of the population above the age of 45 is in the organised sector and is involved in formal occupation in offices, manufacturing and services, he said in his letter.
India has so far administered more than 87 million vaccine doses, of which 3.3 million were given in the last 24 hours.
